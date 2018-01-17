Police investigate targeted home invasion in Guelph’s south end

Three suspects are on the loose following a home invasion in the south end of Guelph Tuesday night.

Officers were called to a break-in in progress at about 11:30 p.m. but arrived to discover the incident was a home invasion.

“Break and enters are traditionally when a suspect goes into an empty house,” said Const. Chris Probst. “When the home is occupied and then suspects try to take over take over the home, that’s when it’s categorized as a home invasion.”

Two people were home at the time and police said one was assaulted, but received minor injuries that did not require medical care.

All three suspects are described as males, wearing ski masks and gloves.

Probst said the house was targeted and there is no danger to the public.

“This is not a random act where anybody can be a target in the close vicinity,” he added.

It’s unclear if anything was taken from the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the lead investigator at 519-824-1212 ext. 7112 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.