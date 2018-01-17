2 people found dead inside Oakville home: police
Halton Regional Police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a residence in Oakville, Ont., Wednesday morning.
Police said they responded to call around 6 a.m. in the area of Bayshire Drive and Summerhill Crescent.
Police had initially asked residents to avoid the area. However, authorities have since said there is no risk to public safety related to the incident.
Investigators did not reveal any information about the age or identity of the deceased or how they died.
