Attempted child luring in Wadena, Sask.

Police say a man attempted to lure a child in Wadena, Sask.

Wadena RCMP said when a girl left a hall in the 200-block of Main Street between 6:30 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. CT on Monday, she was approached by a man driving a van.

The girl told police that the man said “to get in the van.”

Police said the girl turned and ran back into the hall.

The incident was reported to police on Tuesday morning.

The man is described as Caucasian, around 20 with short brown hair and a very short beard. He was wearing dark sunglasses and a black hoodie with a yellow circle graphic with an image of a shark wearing sunglasses.

The van is light grey or silver with a small dent in on the passenger side front door.

Police said anyone with information that might help their investigation should contact Wadena RCMP at 306-338-6500.

Wadena is approximately 210 kilometres east of Saskatoon.