Battleford-area man charged with child luring
A Battleford, Sask., area man has been charged with child luring.
A complaint was made Sunday to Battlefords RCMP from a youth who said they were receiving unwanted electronic messages from a man.
Police said their investigation found the messages to be sexual in nature.
A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with luring a child.
He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in North Battleford provincial court.
Battlefords RCMP said a number of electronic devices have been seized and the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit is assisting with the investigation.
