January 9, 2018
Updated: January 9, 2018

Battleford-area man charged with child luring

A complaint to police has resulted in a child luring charge against a Battleford-area man.

A Battleford, Sask., area man has been charged with child luring.

A complaint was made Sunday to Battlefords RCMP from a youth who said they were receiving unwanted electronic messages from a man.

Police said their investigation found the messages to be sexual in nature.

A 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with luring a child.

He is scheduled to appear Tuesday in North Battleford provincial court.

Battlefords RCMP said a number of electronic devices have been seized and the Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit is assisting with the investigation.

