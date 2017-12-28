Brendan Olynick, man charged with child sexual offence, released on $2K bail

A 35-year-old Saskatoon man who was charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child is now out on bail.

Brendan Olynick, who has been held in custody since his arrest, made his second court appearance on Thursday in front of two rows of supporters.

He was arrested on Dec. 21 following an investigation by the Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit.

A brief investigation was launched after ICE members discovered “adult male’s online activity on Dec. 4 in relation to concerning online posts they had located.”

Police said an adult male was allegedly trying to arrange, with a woman, an opportunity to commit a sexual offence against a child.

A little over two weeks later, Olynick was jailed and on Thursday a bail hearing was held.

What court heard as part of the bail hearing cannot be disclosed to the public as to not compromise Olynick’s chances of a fair trial further down the road.

Some 15 minutes later after hearing from both counsel, the judge granted Olynick’s release on $2,000 bail and a number of strict conditions he will have to follow.

Terms of Olynick’s release include:

Living with his parents in the Quill Lake area until further notice.

To attend court any time he is instructed to.

Obey a nightly curfew of 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Visits by a peace officer to ensure he is at the farm during these hours.

At no point on his family farm is he to have access to the internet, a smart phone, iPad, computer or any electronic devices.

He could be subject to random searches by a peace officer at any time even without a warrant.

Olynick is to have no direct or indirect contact with anyone 16 years of age or younger.

His parents were also instructed to report any violations of these conditions immediately to authorities.

Olynick’s next court appearance is now scheduled for the afternoon of Jan. 11.