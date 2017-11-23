Greenwater RCMP investigate attempted child luring

Greenwater RCMP are investigating a suspicious incident where two men approached a 10-year-old child.

At around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Greenwater RCMP responded to the call of two men approaching a child on 1 Avenue near the community hall in Rose Valley, Sask.

The child fled and the two men left on foot. One man is described as is described as short, Caucasian, wearing glasses, a hoodie and he spoke with an accent. The other is described as tall, Caucasian and wearing a black toque.

RCMP are patrolling at times when children are most active in the community. They are asking for anyone with information to call Rose Valley RCMP at 306-322-2550 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.