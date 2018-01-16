Photo of alleged Vernon credit card thief released

Motorists in the North Okanagan are being urged not to keep valuables in their vehicles — especially credit cards.

The warning stems from an incident where a purse was stolen from a vehicle and the owner’s credit cards were used.

The theft occurred nearly two weeks ago near Marshall Field in Vernon.

“Just hours after the theft from vehicle the stolen credit cards were allegedly used at different retailers in Vernon, racking up hundreds of dollars in charges,” said Cst. Kelly Brett in a news release.

RCMP have released a photo of the suspect allegedly using the stolen credit cards.

He’s described as a male between 30-40 years of age with a stocky build, unshaven and was wearing a black hoodie.