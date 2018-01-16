Alberta Health Services to reimburse some patients who pay more at private fertility clinic

Alberta Health Services (AHS) confirmed it will reimburse some patients who are negatively impacted by higher fees at private fertility clinics.

“AHS is happy to announce that we’ll be able to offer some compensation and reimbursement for patients having to pay significant higher fees for a period of time if they’re eligible,” said Janie Clink, executive director of the Lois Hole Hospital for Women.

In November, the provincial government announced non-insured fertility services, such as in vitro fertilization (IVF) and intrauterine insemination (IUI), would no longer be offered at the Lois Hole Hospital.

In Edmonton, patients who want to continue treatment have to transfer to the private fertility clinic, Pacific Centre for Reproductive Medicine (PCRM).

Clink confirmed to Global News that the fees at the private clinic are higher than what people were paying at the Lois Hole and in response, AHS will cover the difference for treatments completed before the end of September 2018.

“What that means is those patients will pay AHS fees if they have treatments complete before the end of September 2018 at a private clinic, if they were intending to receive care,” Clink said.

Clink said in order to be eligible for a reimbursement, patients would have had to been seen at the Lois Hole after Nov. 1, 2016.

“Part of the reason that we would like to minimize any of the financial impact for patients is that we do recognize right now the fees are higher in the private clinics,” Clink said.

“We would like to support patients going through a relatively stressful time having to move clinics.”

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman also confirmed the reimbursement.

“Everyone who has already signed up for services will be able to receive those services at the rate they paid for, whether they’ll be provided there or at another clinic,” Hoffman said.

Clink said the fees at Lois Hole haven’t increased since 2015, but they were up for a review this spring.

“We typically try to keep our fees relatively in line with the private (clinics). About every two or three years we do a fee review.”

AHS will be working with patients on a case-by-case basis to identify whether they are eligible for reimbursement. Patients who have questions can contact the AHS transition team at 780-735-6654 or via email.

Price comparisons:

IUI: Lois Hole: $325 PCRM: $400

IVF: Lois Hole: $5,800 (no lab fee) PCRM: $7,000 (+ $1,000 lab fee)

ICSI + IVF: ​Lois Hole: $7,300 (no lab fee) PCRM: $8,500 (+ $1,000 lab fee)

Egg donation cycle + ICSI: Lois Hole: $8,300 (no lab fee) PCRM: $9,700 (+ $1,000 lab fee)

Sonohysterogram (ultrasound test): Lois Hole: $0 PCRM: $250