Timothée Chalamet, Golden Globe nominee, donates Woody Allen movie salary to Time’s Up

Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet says he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse.
The breakout star of Call Me By Your Name announced the donations on his Instagram account, becoming the latest actor to distance himself from Allen.
Chalamet said he didn’t want to profit from his work in the director’s A Rainy Day in New York out of solidarity with other artists “fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”
READ MORE: Ellen Pompeo slams Woody Allen on Twitter for reported ‘obsession’ with teenage girls
Chalamet said he will give his salary to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.
“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Chalamet said.
Chalamet noted that due to”contractual obligations,” he couldn’t comment on the long-standing allegations against Allen.
READ MORE: Woody Allen thinks it’s still acceptable to wink at women in the office
Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter, has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated for the incident but not charged.
Farrow has previously questioned why the “Me Too” movement hasn’t ensnarled Allen. In an op-ed published last month in The Los Angeles Times, she wrote: “Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?”
READ MORE: Woody Allen responds to Dylan Farrow’s molestation claim
On Friday, A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall said she was donating her salary from the film to Time’s Up.
“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation,” Hall wrote on Instagram.
The day after the Weinstein accusation broke in full force I was shooting a day of work on Woody Allen’s latest movie in New York. I couldn’t have imagined somewhere stranger to be that day. When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy. I have, however subsequently realized there is nothing easy about any of this. In the weeks following I have thought very deeply about this decision, and remain conflicted and saddened. After reading and re-reading Dylan Farrow’s statements of a few days ago and going back and reading the older ones – I see, not only how complicated this matter is, but that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed. That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today. It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation but I’ve donated my wage to @timesup. I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere. #timesup
Actors Ellen Page (To Rome With Love), David Krumholtz (Wonder Wheel) and Griffith Newman (A Rainy Day in New York) have also in recent months voiced their regrets at having worked with Allen.
In November, Page said that joining the cast of Allen’s To Rome With Love is the “biggest regret” of her career.
She claimed to be ashamed of her choice, but added that she felt pressure from people insisting “of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.”
“I made an awful mistake,” Page said, admitting that it was her decision.
READ MORE: Ellen Page accuses Brett Ratner of sexual harassment on ‘X-Men’ set
On Jan. 5, Krumholtz took to Twitter to express his regret over appearing in Allen’s film Wonder Wheel, which stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi and Justin Timberlake.
“I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men,” he tweeted.
READ MORE: Kate Winslet defends working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski
Newman expressed his regret last fall, saying in a series of tweets that he “believes [Allen] is guilty,” and he “spent a month debating whether or not to quit,” and that he “deeply regrets [his] final decision.”
Some celebrities have continued to support Allen including Alec Baldwin.
“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” Baldwin said Tuesday on Twitter. “The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”
A Rainy Day in New York, a romantic comedy due out sometime this year from Amazon Studios, also stars Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Liev Schreiber and Elle Fanning.
—With files from the Associated PressFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.