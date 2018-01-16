Timothée Chalamet, Golden Globe nominee, donates Woody Allen movie salary to Time’s Up

Golden Globe nominee Timothée Chalamet says he will donate his salary for an upcoming Woody Allen film to charities fighting sexual harassment and abuse.

The breakout star of Call Me By Your Name announced the donations on his Instagram account, becoming the latest actor to distance himself from Allen.

Chalamet said he didn’t want to profit from his work in the director’s A Rainy Day in New York out of solidarity with other artists “fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet said he will give his salary to Time’s Up, the LGBT Center in New York and RAINN.

“I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Chalamet said.

Chalamet noted that due to”contractual obligations,” he couldn’t comment on the long-standing allegations against Allen.

Dylan Farrow, Allen’s adopted daughter, has said Allen molested her in an attic in 1992. Allen, who has long denied the allegations, was investigated for the incident but not charged.

Farrow has previously questioned why the “Me Too” movement hasn’t ensnarled Allen. In an op-ed published last month in The Los Angeles Times, she wrote: “Why is it that Harvey Weinstein and other accused celebrities have been cast out by Hollywood, while Allen recently secured a multimillion-dollar distribution deal with Amazon, greenlit by former Amazon Studios executive Roy Price before he was suspended over sexual misconduct allegations?”

On Friday, A Rainy Day in New York co-star Rebecca Hall said she was donating her salary from the film to Time’s Up.

“It’s a small gesture and not one intended as close to compensation,” Hall wrote on Instagram.

Actors Ellen Page (To Rome With Love), David Krumholtz (Wonder Wheel) and Griffith Newman (A Rainy Day in New York) have also in recent months voiced their regrets at having worked with Allen.

In November, Page said that joining the cast of Allen’s To Rome With Love is the “biggest regret” of her career.

She claimed to be ashamed of her choice, but added that she felt pressure from people insisting “of course you have to say yes to this Woody Allen film.”

“I made an awful mistake,” Page said, admitting that it was her decision.

On Jan. 5, Krumholtz took to Twitter to express his regret over appearing in Allen’s film Wonder Wheel, which stars Kate Winslet, Jim Belushi and Justin Timberlake.

“I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It’s one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men,” he tweeted.

I deeply regret working with Woody Allen on Wonder Wheel. It's one of my most heartbreaking mistakes. We can no longer let these men represent us in entertainment, politics, or any other realm. They are beneath real men. — Krumholtz (@mrDaveKrumholtz) January 5, 2018

Newman expressed his regret last fall, saying in a series of tweets that he “believes [Allen] is guilty,” and he “spent a month debating whether or not to quit,” and that he “deeply regrets [his] final decision.”

I need to get this off my chest:

– I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie.

– I believe he is guilty.

– I donated my entire salary to RAINN. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

– It’s a one scene role.

– I spent a month debating whether or not to quit.

– I deeply regret my final decision. — Griffin Newman (@GriffLightning) October 14, 2017

Some celebrities have continued to support Allen including Alec Baldwin.

“Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed,” Baldwin said Tuesday on Twitter. “The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked with Woody Allen three times and it was one of the privileges of my career.”

Woody Allen was investigated forensically by two states (NY and CT) and no charges were filed. The renunciation of him and his work, no doubt, has some purpose. But it’s unfair and sad to me. I worked w WA 3 times and it was one of the privileges of my career. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) January 16, 2018

A Rainy Day in New York, a romantic comedy due out sometime this year from Amazon Studios, also stars Selena Gomez, Jude Law, Liev Schreiber and Elle Fanning.

—With files from the Associated Press