Ellen Pompeo slams Woody Allen on Twitter for reported ‘obsession’ with teenage girls

Ellen Pompeo, of Grey’s Anatomy fame, is calling out Hollywood director Woody Allen for, among other things, his reported obsession with teenage girls.

Pompeo took to Twitter Friday after a Washington Post editorial from Richard Morgan entitled “I read decades of Woody Allen’s private notes. He’s obsessed with teenage girls” was published one day earlier.

“I haven’t gone through his personal journals and I knew that… shocked the people that work with this man #ambition is [blind],” she wrote on Twitter.

In the editorial, Morgan shares insights of Allen’s and lists the relationships Allen’s characters had that involve older men with teenage girls (usually between 16-18 years old).

“Of all the famous men who ever lived, the one I would most like to have been was Socrates. Not just because he was a great thinker, because I have been known to have some reasonably profound insights myself, although mine invariably revolve around two eighteen-year-old cocktail waitresses and some rope handcuffs,” reads the notes in a draft of short story “My Apology,” according to Morgan.

Pompeo, 48, offered her opinion on the acclaimed director of such films as Annie Hall and Hannah and Her Sisters, and also questions the scarcity of people of colour within the Oscar-winner’s films.

“What about Hispanic or Asian actors? Or are Asians only for him to molest?” she wrote, referencing his marriage to his ex-girlfriend’s adopted daughter Soon-Yi Previn.

“You know me when I get started.”

This isn’t the first time that Pompeo has blasted the 82-year-old director on social media.

Just last month, she tweeted a link to a Hollywood Reporter article titled “Why I will never watch a Woody Allen film again”, writing: “Also never really understood the thirst of women who work with him and consider it an achievement it’s so confusing.”

READ MORE: Kate Winslet defends working with Woody Allen, Roman Polanski

The comments come in the post-Weinstein era, when many people in Hollywood are sharing their stories of sexual misconduct or assault.

Both Pompeo and Allen have weighed in on the #MeToo movement that sprung up after Harvey Weinstein was first accused of sexual misconduct and assault, of course on different sides.

Pompeo shared her story involving director James Toback, who was has at least 38 women accusing him of sexual assault, saying he was upset when she brought a male friend to a public event and then waited until she was alone until asking if she would appear naked in his film.

Allen, for his part, said he felt “sad” for Weinstein, but later apologized for that comment.

READ MORE: Woody Allen thinks it’s still acceptable to wink at women in the office

He also said he hoped the accusations of Weinstein didn’t lead to a “witch-hunt.”

“You also don’t want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself. That’s not right either,” he said.

*with files from ET Canada’s Brent Furdyk