Environment
January 16, 2018 1:40 pm
Updated: January 16, 2018 1:53 pm

Nova Scotia offers $150K in funding for research into tidal energy

By Staff The Canadian Press

Dr. Alice Aiken, Vice-president of Research at Dalhousie University, Stephen Dempsey, executive director of the Offshore Energy Research Association, Nova Scotia Energy Minister Geoff MacLellan and John Batt, Aquatron manager, pose for a photo on Jan. 16, 2018.

Jennifer Grudic/Global News
A A

Nova Scotia’s bid to become a world leader in tidal energy received a boost today when Energy Minister Geoff MacLellan announced a new competition for research funding.

MacLellan says $150,000 is being offered to support five research projects that will involve the use of Dalhousie University’s Aquatron – one of Canada’s largest aquatic research facilities.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia law would increase market access for smaller tidal energy projects

Stephen Dempsey, executive director of the Offshore Energy Research Association, says more research is needed into environmental monitoring and cost-reduction as tests continue in the Bay of Fundy, which has some the world’s highest and strongest tides.

Nova Scotia is offering $150,000 to support five research projects that will involve the use of Dalhousie University’s Aquatron – one of Canada’s largest aquatic research facilities.

Jennifer Grudic/Global News

The deadline for submissions is Feb. 16.

The money is being offered by the association, an independent non-profit group that gets its funding from the provincial government.

WATCH: Aquaculture sector gets a multi-million dollar boost

Last November, a large turbine began producing electricity as part of a test project at the Fundy Ocean Research Centre near Parrsboro, N.S., on the Bay of Fundy.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Aquatron
Bay Of Fundy
energy minister
Funding
Geoff MacLellan
Nova Scotia
Offshore Energy Research Association
Research Funding
Stephen Dempsey
tidal energy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News