Nova Scotia law would increase market access for smaller tidal energy projects

Smaller tidal technology projects will be given broad access to test in the Bay of Fundy and would be able to sell the electricity they generate under legislative changes introduced by the Nova Scotia government.

Energy Minister Geoff MacLellan says amendments to the Marine Renewable-energy Act would help bring tidal energy developers to market faster.

MacLellan says the step is needed to adapt to an industry where the technology is evolving rapidly.

He says his department would allow demonstration permits of up to five megawatts that are five years in length.

Permits could be renewed for up to five years, but for no longer than a period of 18 years.

No more than 10 megawatts of total power would be authorized and MacLellan says operators are still required to have all needed permits and environmental approvals to proceed with projects.