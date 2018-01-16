BUSINESS REPORT: It only took the Dow seven trading sessions to surge 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crossed 26,000 for the first time Tuesday morning, just seven trading days after passing the 25,000 milestone.

Investors are clamoring to get aboard the bull market that has been unfolding since the 2008 recession.

The current rally started in late 2016 with bets on infrastructure spending, deregulation and tax cuts, and is now being fueled by strong corporate earnings growth.

With some fourth quarter earnings now being reported, investors are expecting even higher markets ahead as companies not only report, but give optimistic future guidance now that a new corporate tax structure is in place.

The TSX continues to climb at record levels, although not with the same momentum as its U.S. counterparts, hitting a new all-time high Monday.

And with a continuing weak U.S. dollar, both gold and the Canadian dollar are gaining ground, with the loonie back well up over eighty cents.