Economy
October 19, 2017 2:50 pm

BUSINESS REPORT: Where were you 30 years ago today? If you were in the stock market, running for cover

By Michael Levy CKNW

"Black Monday" was 30 years ago. Have investors learned from history?

AP Photo/Richard Drew, File
A A

It was 30 years ago, Oct. 19, 1987, that investors experienced the worst single-day market plunge in history.

The Dow dropped 23 per cent that day, or 508 points.

READ MORE: BUSINESS REPORT: Blockbuster Airbus-Bombardier deal may be best we could hope for


Story continues below

Stock markets had rallied from 1982 to 1987, following a 16-year bear market, when markets were extremely volatile with big rallies and big selloffs, but remained basically unchanged for more than a decade and a half.

However, during the 1982 to 1987 bull market, the S&P 500 nearly tripled in value and the TSX doubled.

Then came Black Monday.

The market had run away in 1987, with the Dow gaining almost 14 per cent in January and almost 44 per cent by Aug. 25, before starting to lose ground in October.

READ MORE: BUSINESS REPORT: How big can Canada’s marijuana sector be?

That’s when the epic plunge took place that put Oct. 19 in the record books.

With the Dow hitting new record highs almost daily, it may be a time to reflect.

George Santayana’s great maxim was that those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Black Monday
black monday 1987
Business Report
DOW
MARKET
market crash
market selloff
markets
S&P 500
sell off
selloff
stock market
TSX

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News