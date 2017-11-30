BUSINESS REPORT: Meteoric rise in Dow continues to wow investors

The bellwether Dow Jones Industrial average is impressing investors again this Thursday morning, easily trading to record highs on the back of proposed tax cuts by the Trump administration.

READ MORE: Dow Jones reaches record high as TSX also posts strong gains

The Dow easily moved through 24,000 as investors look to the stock market for richer returns for their investment dollars.

Its energy stocks are on the rise as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has signalled they will continue to cut back production until the end of 2018.

The other big driver is the lack of inflation, which has kept bond yields at or near record lows, giving investors little option of where to place their money. Although valuations of U.S. stocks are high by most any measure, investors keep loading up their portfolios.

The one negative this morning is a report by Goldman Sachs warning that share prices are at their highest level since 1900, which means pain is coming.