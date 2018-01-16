Trial underway for Peterborough couple charged with defrauding special needs hockey team

A Peterborough couple charged with defrauding a special needs hockey organization of thousand of dollars has pleaded not guilty in provincial court.

David and Catherine Tuck were arrested in November 2016 after a probe into the misuse of funds from the Peterborough Huskies, a special needs team they created.

READ MORE: Former executive director of Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Peterborough sentenced to house arrest for fraud

Police investigators estimate as much as $40,000 was allegedly withdrawn from an account for the Huskies organization and used for the Tucks’ personal use from 2013 to 2016. Police arrested and charged with Tucks with fraud over $5,000 in November 2016.

At the start of their trial on Monday, defence lawyer Brad Allison told the judge he needed more time to prepare his case because of hundreds of pages of Crown evidence he hadn’t seen until this weekend.

Justice Jennifer Broderick agreed but began the proceedings anyway.

READ MORE: Halifax man facing fraud charges in connection to parking spot rental scam

The trial is expected to continue until Friday, then adjourn until May for two more days. Allison is representing Catherine. Her husband is representing himself.

We find warmth on the ice in so many ways working with special needs kids and adults however that has a lot of levels today. The song for today's practice? Edmonton Block Heater from the Hardcore Logo soundtrack! Pictures posted #hockeywithheart❤️https://t.co/Ag2mNSM98b pic.twitter.com/mEtS5QsLyv — ECMaroon&White (@ECMANDWHITE) January 6, 2018

The Huskies were a local non-profit group geared towards people with special needs. Following the Tucks’ charges, the Huskies were re-branded The Electric City Maroon and White.