January 16, 2018 10:24 am
Updated: January 16, 2018 10:31 am

Trial underway for Peterborough couple charged with defrauding special needs hockey team

Trial begins in Peterborough for couple charged with defrauding special needs hockey team of more than 40 thousand dollars. Crown argues David and Cathie Tuck used the funds for personal reasons.

A Peterborough couple charged with defrauding a special needs hockey organization of thousand of dollars has pleaded not guilty in provincial court.

David and Catherine Tuck were arrested in November 2016 after a probe into the misuse of funds from the Peterborough Huskies, a special needs team they created.

Police investigators estimate as much as $40,000 was allegedly withdrawn from an account for the Huskies organization and used for the Tucks’ personal use from 2013 to 2016. Police arrested and charged with Tucks with fraud over $5,000 in November 2016.

At the start of their trial on Monday, defence lawyer Brad Allison told the judge he needed more time to prepare his case because of hundreds of pages of Crown evidence he hadn’t seen until this weekend.

Justice Jennifer Broderick agreed but began the proceedings anyway.

The trial is expected to continue until Friday, then adjourn until May for two more days. Allison is representing Catherine. Her husband is representing himself.

The Huskies were a local non-profit group geared towards people with special needs. Following the Tucks’ charges, the Huskies were re-branded The Electric City Maroon and White.

