Vernon parents line up for hours in sub-zero temperatures for French immersion registration

Some dedicated Vernon parents lined up for hours to guarantee their child a spot in French immersion kindergarten.

It’s a sign that the registration system should be changed, some have argued.

However, the school district believes first-come, first-served is the fairest way to run registration.

Quinn Vienneau already has two children in French immersion. She arrived at Beairsto Elementary around 5 a.m. with hot chocolate and hot water bottles for those waiting in line.

READ MORE: Why do parents and their children choose French immersion?

Two hours before the school opened, she counted around 75 people already in line outside the school in the -6 C conditions, all hoping to register their children for French immersion.

There are 80 spaces available for kindergarten and they are given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Parents waited in line for numbers so they could come back and complete their actual registrations later.

This year, those numbers were handed out around 7 a.m. However, the lineup started on Sunday afternoon.

“I believe the first one set up their tent around 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m. yesterday afternoon,” said Christie Tujik, Beairsto Elementary’s representative on the district parent advisory council.

READ MORE: French teacher shortage puts immersion programs at risk in B.C.

The school district said it handed out numbers earlier than usual this year.

“We gave them numbers and asked them to come back later so they wouldn’t be standing out in the cold. So we are trying to make some accommodations to make it work the best that we can,” said school district superintendent Joe Rogers.

The lineup prompted the school parent advisory council to rent a portable toilet, while parents with children already in French immersion handed out hot drinks to those waiting in line.

“I came out to support because I think what I saw this morning was a little crazy,” said Tujik.

“I thought the tents in the front of the line were alarming,” said Vienneau.

“I don’t think that is right. I think that is really hard on parents.”

Some would like to see more French immersion spaces created.

“There is a demand for it so it should be allowed to grow,” said Vienneau.

However, the school district said it can meet the demand.

READ MORE: Larger class size ruling hits French immersion classes

“There [are] 85 currently registered. We have 80 spots for kindergarten and then we can take another eight when they are in grade one so as of right now we should be able to handle them all,” said Rogers.

As for the lineup system with no priority for families with children already in French immersion, Rogers said the school board believes it is the fairest system.

“So families with only one child have the same opportunity to get into French immersion [as] families with two or three children that have siblings already in the school. But the board could certainly consider that and change that in the future,” he said.

As for anyone in Vernon still hoping to put their children in French immersion kindergarten this fall, at this point you’ll likely have to put your child on a wait list.