‘Freak accident’: Toronto police say child critically injured after being hit by unoccupied SUV

A young girl has been rushed to hospital in critical condition after police say she was hit by an unoccupied Hyundai SUV near an elementary school in Toronto’s north end.

Police and paramedics were called to the Ianhall Road and Victory Drive area, near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. Monday with reports of a collision.

Sgt. Duncan Miller said the girl was being put in a Mercedes-Benz by her father when the incident happened.

“The Hyundai was parked further down [Ianhall Road] and for a reason we don’t know right now, it was unoccupied and the gear engaged,” he said, adding the girl was then pinned against the Mercedes.

North York: Traffic Services on scene where a 6-year-old child was struck by an SUV at a designated pickup area outside St. Raphael Catholic School near Keele St & Wilson Av. Child was unconscious, transported by emergency run. pic.twitter.com/NYyzkIEn3B — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) January 15, 2018

The girl was subsequently rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children. The exact nature of her injuries isn’t clear.

Miller said collision reconstruction investigators are gathering evidence and are going to do a full vehicle examination to determine if a mechanical failure occurred.

“You could certainly call it a freak accident, that’s for sure,” Miller said.