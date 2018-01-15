73-year-old charged after throwing pee on police officer
Norfolk County’s OPP detachment has charged a man after a police officer had urine thrown at him.
According to a media release from the OPP, the incident took place at a property on Argyle St. in Simcoe in the early hours of Saturday morning, when police and fire officers discovered damage to a fire detector, prompting a mischief investigation.
Officers returned to the address several hours later, only to be met by a building occupant who “opened the door and attempted to throw a liquid that resembled urine on the officers.”
The man was taken into custody “without incident,” police say.
Orlando Duarte, 73, of Simcoe, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, as well as mischief.
