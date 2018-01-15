Meet New Brunswick’s family of clowns

We all know a family or two in which at least one member is a bit of a goof. But a family of four in Dieppe, New Brunswick is literally a bunch of clowns.

They throw on over-sized shoes and walk on stilts just to make people laugh and it’s all for the love of family.

Monique Savoie, the creator of the clown troop Aca-Clown, said she started clowning around with a unicycle at the age of 10. But said she never dreamed that one day her entire family would literally be a bunch of clowns.

“I remember going to the grocery store with the two bag pedaling for my mom,” Savoie said.

Decades later, she and her husband Mario Tardif and her twin boys Jasmin and Jerome have formed a clown troupe and have been performing as a family for about four years.

“We travel together. We are in the car together. We are in the car, we practice,” Savoie said.

Her boys are now 15, but Savoie says they first learned how to walk on stilts at the tender age of eight.

“People think it is weird, but I think it is normal,” said Jasmin, who had taken clown training along with the rest of the family, to learn how to perform, juggle and make people smile.

Performing in front of a crowd on stilts just to make people laugh might not be a typical family outing, but they’re doing it for a very good reason.

“Those beautiful boys were adopted,” Savoie said.

She said she and Mario spent years trying to have children of their own and failed. Until finally, like a gift, two bouncing baby boys came into their lives — they say they felt like two kids at the circus

For two boys who grew up without their biological parents, Jasmin said: “It is really cool ’cause I got the chance to do this. I think I have the best parents that I could have had.”