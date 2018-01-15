Brighton house fire now homicide investigation: OPP

A house fire in Brighton, Ont., last Wednesday which left two people dead is now a homicide investigation.

Two bodies — one inside and another outside — were found following the morning blaze at a house on Harbour Street.

READ MORE: Neighbours in shock over fatal house fire in Brighton

On Monday, Northumberland OPP identified the victims as Louise Earle, 62, and Wayne Earle, 67, of Brighton, Ont. Police said they were a married couple.

However, OPP say its crime unit continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fire with assistance from the Office of the Fire Marshal and Brighton Fire Department.

“Investigators have now determined that the fire was a result of a homicide,” stated Const. Steven Bates.



Story continues below Exclusive – I’ve learned there were numerous smoke detectors in the home where two ppl died in Brighton. Investigators still working to determine if they were operational — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 13, 2018

The fire, which broke out around 7:30 a.m., caused extensive damage to the single-family dwelling overlooking Presqu’ile Bay.

READ MORE: Two people found dead in morning house fire in Brighton

Police would not comment on whether one or both individuals are homicide victims.

“There is no public safety concern at this time,” said Bates.

Bates said OPP have released the scene.

No other details have been provided.