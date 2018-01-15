High school crowd goes wild after improbable buzzer beater wins game

The crowd at St. Charles East High School in St. Charles, Ill., went ecstatic after an unbelievable buzzer-beating, three-pointer from student Justin Hardy on Jan. 12.

The basket gave the school’s boys basketball team a 53-50 win over rival St. Charles North.

Fellow students mobbed the court in elation as Hardy stole the ball with barely any time left and made the improbable winning shot.

St. Charles North had possession with the game tied at 50, but decided to heave a pass almost the length of the court. The pass failed and Hardy corralled the ball, turned and hit nothing but net.

As incredible as the finish seems, it was actually the third year in a row that St. Charles East has beaten St. Charles North in the closing moments of a game.

The video posted to Twitter by Kane County Chronicle sports reporter Jake Bartleson, as been viewed more than 20,000 times. An alternate angle of the winning shot was captured by @jhendriksen.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js