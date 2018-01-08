Student wins US$10K sinking golf shot on basketball court

One South Carolina student is US$10,000 richer.

Christopher Carns, a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, was able to sink a golf putt from 94 feet at the Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 6.

READ MORE: Woman sinks half-court shot, then immediately gets engaged

According to Golf.com, 94 feet is the length of a regulation basketball court.

Carns had to get the ball into a cardboard cutout on the other side of the court.

The crowd watched in anticipation to see if Carns would be successful in his attempt.

Carns received a monstrous cheer from the crowd when he attempted the full-court putt.

READ MORE: Woman’s terrible half-court shot turns into a shocker

According to a video posted to Twitter, Carns said he was shocked he sunk the shot.

The initial video of Carns’ successful putt has garnered more than 48,000 views by mid-Monday afternoon.