Student wins US$10K sinking golf shot on basketball court
One South Carolina student is US$10,000 richer.
Christopher Carns, a student at Clemson University in South Carolina, was able to sink a golf putt from 94 feet at the Littlejohn Coliseum on Jan. 6.
According to Golf.com, 94 feet is the length of a regulation basketball court.
Carns had to get the ball into a cardboard cutout on the other side of the court.
The crowd watched in anticipation to see if Carns would be successful in his attempt.
Carns received a monstrous cheer from the crowd when he attempted the full-court putt.
According to a video posted to Twitter, Carns said he was shocked he sunk the shot.
The initial video of Carns’ successful putt has garnered more than 48,000 views by mid-Monday afternoon.
