Manitoba Bisons women’s basketball player nets national award

Manitoba Bisons basketball guard Nicole Konieczny has been named the U Sports Female Athlete of the Week after scoring 41 points in Saturday’s 82-59 win over the Lethbridge Pronghorns.

Konieczny’s points tally was the sixth most to ever be scored in a Canada West women’s basketball game. She went 16-of-19 from the field in the victory and was perfect in all six of her three-point attempts. The Regina-product also had a game-high six steals plus seven rebounds in 37 minutes of playing time.

This is the second time a Bison has won a national weekly award this season. Women’s soccer midfielder Hailey Lavarias was honoured by U Sports in October.