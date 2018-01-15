Teen seriously injured in Hwy. 401 pileup near Brighton

A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Brighton on Friday night.

The chain-reaction collision around 10:30 p.m. involved three cars and two tractor trailers in the westbound lanes near County Road 30.

READ MORE: Highway 401 distance markers installed in Northumberland County

Northumberland OPP say the girl was in a Jeep which was rear-ended by a transport truck. Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes did not reopen until 12 hours later on Saturday morning.



Story continues below https://t.co/HZn6dUMJHq. Photos of multivehicle mvc on Hwy 401 westbound lanes at Brighton. Westbound lanes not expected to reopen for several hours. One person has critical injuries. — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) January 13, 2018

Const. Stephen Bates said the teen was to be transferred to a Toronto-area trauma unit.

The highway was snow-and-ice covered at the time which may have played a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation continues.