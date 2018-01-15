Traffic
Teen seriously injured in Hwy. 401 pileup near Brighton

A girl suffered life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 near Brighton on Friday night.

A 13-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Brighton on Friday night.

The chain-reaction collision around 10:30 p.m. involved three cars and two tractor trailers in the westbound lanes near County Road 30.

Northumberland OPP say the girl was in a Jeep which was rear-ended by a transport truck. Three other people were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The lanes did not reopen until 12 hours later on Saturday morning.

Const. Stephen Bates said the teen was to be transferred to a Toronto-area trauma unit.

The highway was snow-and-ice covered at the time which may have played a factor in the crash, police said. The investigation continues.

