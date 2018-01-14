SACE executive director discusses the effect of campaigns like Time’s Up

As we’ve come into a new year, the public conversation around sexual harassment continues, most notably at last week’s Golden Globes in Hollywood.

Executive director for the Sexual Assault Centre of Edmonton (SACE), Mary Jane James was on the Ryan Jespersen Show Friday, discussing the issue, which she says isn’t a women vs. men issue.

“This isn’t an issue that affects just women, although it obviously affects women much more significantly and in a disproportionate way than it does men. But this is not a women versus men issue, this is society’s issue, and as a society we have to take the steps to work towards eradicating it.”

LISTEN: SACE executive director Mary Jane James & sexual assault survivor Kristin Raworth discuss the future of #MeToo, #TimesUp & #ibelieveyou with Ryan Jespersen

Sexual assault survivor and face of the Alberta Government’s #ibelieveyoucampaign, Kristin Raworth was also on the show, and she says it’s hard for society to think people we know could commit an act of sexual violence.

“And that is where a lot of this visceral reaction comes from, is that we have a very difficult time addressing how you can love someone who’s committed an act of sexual violence or committed an act of significant harassment,” she said.

“So it is significantly easier to dismiss and belittle a survivor, than it is to accept that someone close to you has committed this kind of act.”

Specifically she was referencing some of the blacklash one woman received after she alleged she was groped by one of the owners of the Needle Vinyl Tavern while working there.

The Needle closed shortly after the allegations were made public.

READ MORE: Needle Vinyl Tavern shut indefinitely because of threats against staff: owner

James said to see change, we need to be able to call each other out on the issue.