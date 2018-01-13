Entertainment
January 13, 2018 7:03 pm

Mark Wahlberg agrees to donate $1.5M film fee to ‘Time’s Up’ initiative

By Staff The Associated Press

NEW YORK – Mark Wahlberg has agreed to donate the $1.5 million he made for reshoots on the film “All the Money in the World” to the sexual misconduct defence initiative Time’s Up.

The actor said Saturday he’ll make the donation in the name of his co-star, Michelle Williams, who was reportedly paid less than $1,000 for the reshoots.

The agency William Morris Endeavor represents both actors and said it will donate an additional $500,000, also in Williams’ name.

The reshoots occurred over 10 days when Christopher Plummer replaced Kevin Spacey in the film after sexual misconduct accusations against Spacey surfaced.

Both Plummer and Williams were nominated for Golden Globes for their performances.

Williams had no immediate comment Saturday. Wahlberg said he “100 per cent” supports the right for fair pay in Hollywood.

