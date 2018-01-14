Smog warning in effect for Greater Montreal, Laval

Environment Canada issued a smog warning for the Greater Montreal area on Sunday morning.

The affected regions include:

Châteauguay – La Prairie area

Laval area

Longueuil – Varennes area

Montréal Island area

The weather agency said the atmospheric conditions could lead to deteriorating air quality, with the level of air pollutants expected to increase Sunday evening and persist into Monday.

The City of Montreal has prohibited the use of wood-burning stoves and fireplaces until further notice.

Environment Canada says that wood heating in Quebec is the largest source of fine particles that contribute to smog in the winter months.

Wood heating generates more particles than industrial activities and transportation.

Opting to use public transit, reducing your driving speed and not leaving your vehicle idling are simple measures that can help improve air quality.

Smog affects children with asthma, as well as people with respiratory ailments or heart disease. It is recommended they avoid strenuous outdoor activities until the warning is lifted.