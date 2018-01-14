As Montrealers dig out, MUHC warns of dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning following heavy snowfalls

Cleanup is underway in Montreal after a winter storm blanketed the city with 36 centimeters of snow in less than 24 hours.

While roads and sidewalks continue to be cleared, making getting around easier, parking will remain a challenge.

READ MORE: Winter storm blankets Montreal

First you have to dig your car out and unless luck is on your side, you’re likely to be digging out a new parking spot when you arrive at your destination.

But it isn’t just about the hassle of digging out.

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) issued a statement Saturday, reminding the population of the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning after heavy snowfalls.

THE MUHC recommends adhering to the following safety tips:

Remove the snow from your car prior to starting the engine.

Ensure the exhaust pipe is not blocked.

Do not leave children alone in an idling car.

Never leave your car running inside the garage even if the garage door is open.

Clearing the exhaust pipe is especially important after a large snowfall. An exhaust pipe blocked by snow and idling can produce carbon monoxide poisoning inside the car leading to death.

The MUHC also warned that the effects of carbon monoxide poisoning can occur before you are even aware you’ve been exposed to the toxic gas.

Carbon monoxide is odourless, colourless and tasteless and can be hazardous even at low levels of exposure.

Signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning:

Mild poisoning can cause headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting and fatigue.

More serious exposure can result in fainting, convulsions, coma and even death.

Story continues below

Pregnant women and their foetuses, as well as young children and the elderly are more at risk, according the MUHC.

For more information on carbon monoxide poisoning, consult the MUHC website.

READ MORE: Here’s why Montreal’s mild temperatures can be bad news for snow-laden roofs

Snow removal operations are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials are asking residents to obey temporary parking signs.

For real-time information the city recommends consulting its snow removal website or to download its free info-neige app.