Here’s why Montreal’s mild temperatures can be bad news for snow-laden roofs

Enjoying the mild weather? Not so fast … there is a downside to all this balmy weather.

The Régie du Bâtiment du Québec is warning property owners to pay special attention to snow that may have accumulated on roofs, awnings and car shelters.

While Quebec roofs are built to withstand heavy loads of snow, the régie says that rain Thursday and Friday could make that snow heavier and cause roofs to cave in.

And the situation risks getting worse before getting better.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning Friday for much of the province, with a drastic drop in temperatures, freezing rain and snow expected over the next 24 hours.

The agency said the snow will intensify Saturday and could lead to an accumulation of between 15 to 25 centimetres in Montreal and surrounding areas.

Snow-laden roofs should be cleared and the régie recommends hiring a professional to do the job to avoid damaging the roof’s sealing membrane.

Officials are also reminding property owners to ensure gutters and storm drains are not blocked.

Not sure if your roof is at risk?

If you notice cracks appearing on walls or doors becoming jammed inside your house, the régie says it could be a sign that your roof is at risk of collapsing. In those cases, it’s important to have the roof cleared regardless of how much snow has accumulated.