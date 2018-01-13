Regina boy shaves head for cancer-stricken friend

“Don’t laugh.”

In front of his best friend, and his family, six-year-old Logan is still shy about his hair. Or lack of it.

Last summer Logan was diagnosed with a stage three Wilms tumour, which is a cancer of the kidneys.

About a month ago he lost his hair as a result of chemotherapy.

Now his best friend Rye is joining him, shaving his head to become Logan’s bald buddy. It’s an idea he got from their first grade teacher.

“He shaved his head bald too so that Logan isn’t the only person in my class that has a bald head,” Rye beamed as he explained that he was going to do the same.

“I’ve always been impressed by how emotionally mature he is,” Jennifer Richards, Logan’s mother, noted. “That a six-year-old would even consider this impresses me.”

While Rye was under the clippers, Logan was enjoying it.

“Mommy, could you keep Rye’s hair like that?”

Rye’s hair was a tangled, long mess on the sides, shaved across the top, with the smallest hint of a rat tail emanating from the back. It looked like the aftermath of a run-in with a weed whacker.

“I feel like a monkey covered in hair!” exclaimed Rye, to the delight of Logan.

As Rye’s hair fell to the ground, you could see the excitement in Logan’s eye. His shy attitude replaced with a smile, as he watched his friend transform.

“Logan’s not a kid whose always super forward with saying what he thinks,” Richards paused. “But I can tell it definitely makes him more comfortable. I think it means a lot to him that someone would even think to do this.”

But that’s not all Rye did. He also raised over $600 for Ronald McDonald House.

“It makes me feel really good about myself.” Rye said.

But it’s not about the money, or even the haircut.

It’s simply about being a friend.