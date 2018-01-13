Bookworms flock to sale at Saskatoon library

The Friends of the Saskatoon Public Library Bookshop is clearing out its inventory with a book sale this weekend. Saskatoon shoppers browsed hundreds of books on sale, with a range of genres from travel to home improvement.

The volunteer-run bookstore is located in the lower level of the Frances Morrison Library in downtown Saskatoon.

The shop helps find a second home for material withdrawn from the library and organizers said the store hasn’t had an inventory clear out in years.

“We don’t want the (books) going into the recycling bin, so as long as someone can use them and the price is certainly right,” said Marlene Schmidt, president of the Friends of the Library. “You can’t buy books anywhere else in Saskatoon for that price.”

Regular Friends of the Library prices were charged, with paperback books going for as low as 25 cents each or six for $1.

Graeme Pratte had his hands full at the sale, picking up more than a dozen books.

“I try to come to all the used books sales in Saskatoon. I frequent a lot of book stores. I like to collect,” said Pratte.

All funds from the bookshop are donated back to the Saskatoon Public Library for non-budgetary projects.

If you missed the sale, the bookshop is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.