January 13, 2018 3:26 pm
Updated: January 13, 2018 3:27 pm

RCMP seize drugs, guns and stolen goods in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP photo
Kamloops RCMP executed a warrant Friday night, at a house on Royal Avenue.

Four people, all well known to police, were arrested.

When officers searched the house, they seized:

• 5 firearms – shotguns and rifles

• 2 real looking pellet guns

• Large amount of ammunition related to the seized guns

• 25 grams fentanyl/heroin, 47 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of MDMA

• Large amount of stolen property, specifically tools and electronics

• Stolen 1986 Chevrolet Corvette located in garage

A man identified as a Kamloops Prolific Offender is in custody and facing a number of chargs.

