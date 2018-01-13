RCMP seize drugs, guns and stolen goods in Kamloops
A A
Kamloops RCMP executed a warrant Friday night, at a house on Royal Avenue.
Four people, all well known to police, were arrested.
When officers searched the house, they seized:
• 5 firearms – shotguns and rifles
• 2 real looking pellet guns
• Large amount of ammunition related to the seized guns
• 25 grams fentanyl/heroin, 47 grams of methamphetamine and a quantity of MDMA
• Large amount of stolen property, specifically tools and electronics
• Stolen 1986 Chevrolet Corvette located in garage
A man identified as a Kamloops Prolific Offender is in custody and facing a number of chargs.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.