Man charged in August 2017 murder of woman found in Toronto Park
Toronto police have charged a man in the death of a woman whose body was found in a park nearly five months ago.
Officers were called to Derrydowns Park in North York on August 19, 2017 after a passerby found the body of Toronto resident Virgil Jack lying in a body of water.
In the days after her death, police released a statement saying that Jack, 31, had been stabbed multiple times.
Police said 24-year-old Nicholas Johnson, of Toronto, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in a Toronto court Friday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
