Extreme cold warning dropped in Edmonton

After spending a couple of days in a deep freeze, the extreme cold warning has been dropped for Edmonton and the surrounding areas.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday for much of Alberta. As of 3:45 p.m. Friday, the warning remained in place for the northern most parts of Alberta.

Extreme cold warning for Edmonton and central Alberta has ENDED. Remains for the nothern portion of the province. #abroads #yeg #yegwx #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/1LIl9p6a6l — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) January 12, 2018

After starting the day at -28.3 C, Edmonton will likely stay close to -20 C for the rest of Friday afternoon and evening, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

READ MORE: 279 collisions reported to Edmonton police over slippery 24-hour period

Temperatures will rise overnight to start Saturday at around -15 C.

“A weak surface low may bring a few flurries to Edmonton on Saturday morning,” Beyer said, adding the high will reach between -5 C and 0 C in the Edmonton region.

The city will hover in the -10 C to -15 C range for Sunday and Monday. The real warmup comes next week, Beyer said, with a couple of days above 0 C expected.

Edmonton has seen a couple of wild temperature swings over the past few weeks. The city spent a few days around Christmas at bone-chilling temperatures. A drastic warmup saw temperatures in Edmonton rise to around -2 C on Jan. 2 after being in the -20s the night before.

READ MORE: Edmonton pipes burst overnight as temperature rises

Beyer said the coldest temperature in Edmonton so far this winter was on Dec. 29, 2017 when the mercury dipped to -30.7 C.

READ MORE: Edmonton dips below -30 C for 1st time in 2017

So far in 2018, the coldest Edmonton has been was on Friday morning at -28.3 C.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.