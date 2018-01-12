Weather
Extreme cold warning dropped in Edmonton

Edmonton's skyline as an extreme cold warning was in place Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017.

After spending a couple of days in a deep freeze, the extreme cold warning has been dropped for Edmonton and the surrounding areas.

The warning was issued by Environment Canada on Wednesday for much of Alberta. As of 3:45 p.m. Friday, the warning remained in place for the northern most parts of Alberta.

After starting the day at -28.3 C, Edmonton will likely stay close to -20 C for the rest of Friday afternoon and evening, according to Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer.

Temperatures will rise overnight to start Saturday at around -15 C.

“A weak surface low may bring a few flurries to Edmonton on Saturday morning,” Beyer said, adding the high will reach between -5 C and 0 C in the Edmonton region.

The city will hover in the -10 C to -15 C range for Sunday and Monday. The real warmup comes next week, Beyer said, with a couple of days above 0 C expected.

Edmonton has seen a couple of wild temperature swings over the past few weeks. The city spent a few days around Christmas at bone-chilling temperatures. A drastic warmup saw temperatures in Edmonton rise to around -2 C on Jan. 2 after being in the -20s the night before.

Beyer said the coldest temperature in Edmonton so far this winter was on Dec. 29, 2017 when the mercury dipped to -30.7 C.

So far in 2018, the coldest Edmonton has been was on Friday morning at -28.3 C.

