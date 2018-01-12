Panhandler threatens motorist with knife during attempted robbery at Polo Park intersection

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a daytime armed robbery at the intersection of Portage Avenue and St. James Street.

The victim said he was stopped at the red light Monday Jan. 2 around 11:25 a.m. His window was rolled down slightly and a man approached, asking for money.

The man in the car declined, at which time the suspect threatened him with a knife, grabbed the window and tried to pull it.

Const. Tammy Skrabek told Global News the victim did nothing wrong.

“His window was open, it was a good day to have fresh air [but] his window wasn’t open too far, which is a smart thing to do. If you’re going to be in your vehicle and you’re stopped at an intersection, you can see if there’s somebody asking for money,” said Skrabek.

She added that if you’re stopped at an intersection and someone approaches your vehicle brandishing a weapon or uttering threats, you should get out of there as soon as possible.

Skrabek said if it’s safe to do so, running a red light is also an option.

The forensic unit was able to examine the vehicle and obtain fingerprints from the window, which identified the suspect.

Jaime Efrain Garcia was arrested and charged with robbery and failing to comply with probation.

He’s the same man arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer leaving work on that same day.