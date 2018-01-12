Crown applies to have serial rapist Charles Desjarlais assessed to determine dangerous offender status

An application has been filed to have serial rapist Charles “Charlie” Desjarlais labeled as a dangerous offender.

In November, Desjarlais pleaded guilty to a charge of sexual assault with a weapon in relation to the 1997 rape of a woman in Calgary. It’s the latest in a long string of sex-related offences for Desjarlais dating back to 1982.

READ MORE: ‘This person is a serial rapist’: 2002 victim speaks out after Calgary cold case cracked

The Crown had intended to seek dangerous offender status for Desjarlais but was granted a delay by the court for the Christmas break.

On Friday, Crown prosecutor Karuna Ramakrishnan had asked for a further delay, saying the doctor who had completed pre-sentencing and risk assessment of Desjarlais was unavailable to perform the 60-day dangerous offender assessment until March. She told the court there was a desire on the Crown’s part not to have a duplication of effort in assessing Desjarlais.

“This is doctor shopping by the Crown,” said defence lawyer Mitch Stephensen, opposing the delay. He told the court Desjarlais had been co-operative through the process, and that his client felt the application for an assessment shouldn’t be put off any longer.

WATCH BELOW: Desjarlais victim shares story after learning of his arrest in cold case

READ MORE: Police use DNA to crack 20-year-old Calgary sex assault

The court agreed that no further delay would be allowed and the Crown proceeded to obtain an assessment order for Desjarlais.

The matter returns to court in April.