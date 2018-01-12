Manitoba communities speaking out about not wanting retail pot sales

Eighteen Manitoba municipalities have said they don’t want marijuana retailers to set up shop when cannabis is legalized this July.

READ MORE: More than a dozen Manitoba municipalities say ‘no’ to retail sale of pot

The town of Lac du Bonnet indicated it won’t allow retail stores to open, however the RM has indicated it’s undecided.

The RM of Headingley Mayor John Mauseth said the community’s stance “is not a hard no” and that they are waiting for more information before making a concrete decision.

So far out of 137 municipalities, 97 are in favour of retail stores setting up to sell pot, 18 have indicated no and 22 are undecided.

The Association of Manitoba Municipalities wants 33 per cent of the tax revenue to cover start up costs.

RELATED: Manitoba holds out on federal accord for legalized pot revenue

The province says a decision hasn’t been made in terms of how tax revenue will be split with municipalities.

“As we’ve said from the start it’s important to be realistic in any expectation of new tax revenue from the cannabis market,” a statement from Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton read.

“The reality is the provinces and territories will bear the majority of costs associated with the health, social and policing implications of legalized cannabis, including establishing the regulatory and distribution system.”