More than a dozen Manitoba municipalities say ‘no’ to retail sale of pot

18 Manitoba municipalities have said they will not allow retail sales of cannabis in their municipalities.

But the majority, 97 out of 137 municipalities, are in favor of retail stores selling pot in their towns.

In 2017 the conservative government said the decision would be up to each municipality.

READ: Manitoba municipality votes ‘no’ to pot

On Thursday the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) shared how municipalities responded to that provincial survey:

97 indicated they would allow retail sales of cannabis in their municpalities

18 have said they won’t, and

22 remain undecided

Story continues below

The AMM did not disclose which municipalities had said no.

But in December the RM of Gimli passed a resolution to say no to retail cannabis stores, at least for now.

“We feel the government hasn’t laid out a strong enough plan,” Mayor Randy Woroniuk told Global News on Dec. 17. “We’re saying no, for now.”

The Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors held a meeting Dec. 11 to discuss the provincial preparations for pot legalization, chaired by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder.

He said that each community emerged with its own set of concerns that will need to be addressed, but said Winkler will not be bound by what he called a ‘fictitious’ deadline.

The province had asked each RM to indicate which way they were voting by Dec. 22.

Global News has asked the province for further details on the results of the survey and update when more information is provided.