More than a dozen Manitoba municipalities say ‘no’ to retail sale of pot
18 Manitoba municipalities have said they will not allow retail sales of cannabis in their municipalities.
But the majority, 97 out of 137 municipalities, are in favor of retail stores selling pot in their towns.
In 2017 the conservative government said the decision would be up to each municipality.
On Thursday the Association of Manitoba Municipalities (AMM) shared how municipalities responded to that provincial survey:
- 97 indicated they would allow retail sales of cannabis in their municpalities
- 18 have said they won’t, and
- 22 remain undecided
The AMM did not disclose which municipalities had said no.
But in December the RM of Gimli passed a resolution to say no to retail cannabis stores, at least for now.
“We feel the government hasn’t laid out a strong enough plan,” Mayor Randy Woroniuk told Global News on Dec. 17. “We’re saying no, for now.”
The Pembina Valley Reeves and Mayors held a meeting Dec. 11 to discuss the provincial preparations for pot legalization, chaired by Winkler Mayor Martin Harder.
Global News has asked the province for further details on the results of the survey and update when more information is provided.
