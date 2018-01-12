Funeral for Chloe and Aubrey Berry to be held in Oak Bay Friday

It will be an emotional Friday in Oak Bay as the two young girls killed on Christmas Day will be laid to rest.

The memorial for six-year-old Chloe and four-year-old Aubrey Berry will be held at Christ Church Cathedral in Oak Bay at 11 a.m. The service is open to the public.

Police found their bodies in their father Andrew Berry’s Oak Bay apartment – where they’d been for an overnight visit – on Christmas Day after their mother reported the dad had failed to return them as scheduled.

Andrew Berry has now been charged with two-counts of second-degree murder.

Family dispute

Court documents reviewed by Global News reveal the girls’ parents had been locked in a bitter custody battle since their estrangement in 2013.

Last spring, documents filed by the mother found in a custody judgment suggested that Berry had threatened to “blow up the house” in a fight over money.

Concerns were also raised that he was inappropriately touching one of the girls.

Berry was warned by the Ministry of Children and Family Development (MCFD) over that issue, but a judge later ruled it was in the girls’ best interest to spend time with him, and that he was “a loving father who has much to offer his daughters.”

