Oak Bay residents send police a message of support after Christmas murder

The Oak Bay community is rallying behind their police department in the aftermath of a Christmas Day tragedy in which two young girls were murdered.

The Oak Bay Police Department tweeted a photo on Friday of a letter sent to it by members of the community, sending support and empathy to the department.

Thank you #oakbay for your support. Just rec'd your thoughtful gesture and are, frankly, a bit emotionally overwhelmed by it. We are so grateful to serve such an incredibly compassionate & caring community. Can't get into specifics but the timing of this was absolutely perfect. pic.twitter.com/CAyy5Adi6c — Oak Bay Police (@OakBayPolice) December 29, 2017

“Every day you work hard at keeping our community safe. You are professional, caring, and compassionate,” reads part of the letter.

“When you came to work on Christmas Day you likely didn’t think you would be faced with the horror you experienced. We as a community stand by you, support you, and most importantly care about you. Please try to remember to care for yourselves and each other. Let us nourish you.”

READ MORE: ‘Such pure hearts’: Community mourns Oak Bay girls, aged 4 and 6, found dead on Christmas

The tweet sent out by Oak Bay police says the department is grateful to serve what it calls an incredibly caring and compassionate community.

In an email to Global News, Oak Bay Deputy Chief Ray Bernoties said he wants to keep the focus on the family and loved ones of those impacted as the investigation continues.

WATCH: Community mourns death of Oak Bay girls



“We, in the Oak Bay Police Department, have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support we have received from this community. It’s been quite emotional for us to be acknowledged and thanked this way,” added Bernoties.

The quiet community, located just outside Victoria, was shocked by the Christmas Day murder that took the lives of six-year-old Chloe Berry and her four-year old sister Aubrey. The girls’ father, Andrew Berry, was found at the scene with self-inflicted injuries and taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Young sisters killed in Oak Bay were at centre of bitter custody battle

No charges have been filed yet in the murders. Court documents reveal a custody battle between the parents of the two girls, including an alleged threat by the father to “blow up the house” in a money-related argument.

A vigil for the girls will be held at Willows Beach in Oak bay on Saturday at 7pm.