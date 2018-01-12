Canada
January 12, 2018 12:01 pm

Halifax man facing fraud charges in connection to parking spot rental scam

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The Financial Crime Unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has laid charges in a parking spot rental scam.

Rebecca Lau/ Global News
A A

A Halifax man has been charged with fraud after police say at least four people fell victim to a parking spot rental scam.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on Sept. 12, 2017, from a woman who had responded to a Kijiji ad for a parking spot at 5296 Kent St. The woman told police she e-transferred $450 to the person who posted the ad and began parking her vehicle there.

READ: Halifax police warn about email scam targeting local organizations

Not long after, however, the property owner at that location told the woman she was not actually authorized to park there. The post had been scam.

The report prompted police to put out a warning to the public, and three more complainants came forward.

WATCH: Halifax police warn of rental scams as students start looking for housing

Police determined that all the victims had transferred money to the same e-mail address.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man from Halifax was charged with four fraud-related offences and one count of breaching a court order. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

Police say they are still looking for a second suspect.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Halifax Provincial Court
Kijiji scam
Online Scam
parking lot scam
parking spot scam
Rental Scam
Scam

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News