Halifax man facing fraud charges in connection to parking spot rental scam

A Halifax man has been charged with fraud after police say at least four people fell victim to a parking spot rental scam.

Halifax Regional Police say they received a report on Sept. 12, 2017, from a woman who had responded to a Kijiji ad for a parking spot at 5296 Kent St. The woman told police she e-transferred $450 to the person who posted the ad and began parking her vehicle there.

Not long after, however, the property owner at that location told the woman she was not actually authorized to park there. The post had been scam.

The report prompted police to put out a warning to the public, and three more complainants came forward.

Police determined that all the victims had transferred money to the same e-mail address.

On Friday, a 28-year-old man from Halifax was charged with four fraud-related offences and one count of breaching a court order. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Feb. 27.

Police say they are still looking for a second suspect.

