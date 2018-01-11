Vehicles in the ditch as snowy conditions take over in Abbotsford and Chilliwack

There were vehicles in the ditch and long lineups of traffic as snowy conditions took over the roads in Abbotsford and Chilliwack on Thursday.

The conditions came one day after Chilliwack and Hope came under a winter storm watch that warned of heavy snow and areas of freezing rain.

Global News reporter Jill Bennett witnessed three vehicles spun out and in the ditch between Abbotsford and Chilliwack on Friday.

And there was more traffic chaos further east.

Drive BC tweeted that Highway 3 was blocked in both directions after two semi-trucks jackknifed on the road near Manning Park. The highway was later cleared.

#BCHwy3 is blocked in both directions from two semi tucks jack-knifed on the road. Crews on route.#Manningpark — Drive BC (@DriveBC) January 12, 2018

Meanwhile, the Abbotsford police warned of storm conditions on Whatcom Road with whiteout conditions and car accidents.

The police tweeted one officer’s view of bumper-to-bumper traffic on the road.

As much as 30 centimetres of snow is expected to fall in Hope and Chilliwack before it tapers off and produces flurries late Thursday night.

There’s potential for freezing rain in the Fraser Valley overnight, and more snow is expected Friday with another weather system.

Environment Canada is urging people to “consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.”