Regina hospitals still dealing with delays after Tuesday’s freezing rain

Regina hospitals are still dealing with delays following Tuesday’s freezing rain storm.

On Thursday, there were 19 emergency orthopedic patients needing surgery at Regina’s two hospitals – half of them were ice-related.

The influx of patients is also affecting the number of beds available for elective surgeries, forcing 13 to be postponed.

The number of emergency room patients stabilized Thursday but there are still 27 patients waiting for beds.

EMS calls have returned to normal with 75 calls over a 24 hour period. On Tuesday EMS had 114 calls.