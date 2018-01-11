Work crews back on the job in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park

Tree clearing resumed in Surrey’s Hawthorne Park Thursday morning after the last protesters left voluntarily.

The work started on Tuesday Jan. 9, after city council earlier voted to build a new road through the southerly portion of the park that will link the Guildford area with Surrey Central.

It’s believed it will also ease congestion once light rail is installed along 104 Avenue.

Protesters moved in Wednesday morning, some chaining themselves to trees, stopping work for the day.

The city said it was ‘negotiating’ with protesters to get them to leave on their own in hopes of averting possible court action.

Some protesters at the site on Wednesday said they were ready to be arrested, rather than let work in the park continue.