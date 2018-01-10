Peterborough Petes to release forward Matyas Svoboda

Peterborough Petes left winger Matyas Svoboda’s time with the team has come to an end.

The Czech-born forward wanted a larger role with the team, but that role isn’t available.

“Matyas would like the opportunity to play a bit more than what he has played here with us,” said Mike Oke, Petes General Manager, “it’s best for him to go elsewhere for a greater opportunity to continue his development there.”

The Petes were unable to deal Svoboda at the trade deadline on Wednesday.

“Each team is only limited to two import players. It didn’t appear there would be a fit here within the Ontario Hockey League,” added Oke.

According to Oke, the Petes will try to find a destination for Svoboda to continue his playing career, outside of the OHL.

Svoboda was taken by the Petes in the first round of the 2016 CHL Import Draft.

Svoboda has 2 goals and 2 assists in 34 games this season.

In 96 career games with the Petes, he has 10 goals and 7 assists for 17 points.

The Petes will host the Guelph Storm on Thursday.