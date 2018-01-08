Petes trade Jonathan Ang to Sarnia Sting for forward Brady Hinz and picks

Changes continue in the Peterborough Petes’ locker room with the trade of assistant captain Jonathan Ang to the Sarnia Sting.

The Petes announced Monday morning that in return they will receive forward Brady Hinz and draft picks in this year’s OHL Priority Selection.

The trade comes comes just three days after head coach Jody Hull was fired and replaced by assistant coach Andrew Verner on an interim basis.

Following Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa 67’s, the Petes now sit tied in ninth place with the Mississauga Steelheads with 35 points – and out of playoff contention – with just 28 games remaining in the regular season.

Hinz, a 2000-born right winger, is in his second OHL season. He was originally selected in the third round (52nd overall) in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.

The 5-foot-8, 160 pound Stratford, Ont., native has recorded 18 goals, 35 assists, 53 points, and 12 penalty minutes in 101 games with the Sarnia Sting. Hinz is eligible for the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

The Petes also acquire Sarnia’s second-round pick in 2020, and third-round pick in 2022.

“By acquiring Brady, we add a player to our team who has already been productive at the OHL level,” said Petes General Manager Mike Oke.

“He competes in battles, skates well, and has good puck skills. Additionally, we acquire some picks that we can use to add to our team in the future, be it through Priority Selections or through future player transactions.”

Ang, who was selected by the Petes in the first round (9th overall) in the 2014 OHL Priority Selection, played 233 games with the Petes. He tallied 73 goals, 98 assists for 171 points and added 206 penalty minutes. The 6-foot, 170 pound centre was selected in the fourth round (94th overall) by the Florida Panthers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

“As someone who has been a good player and committed member of our team for the past three and a half seasons, it is difficult to see Jonathan go,” added Oke. “However, I believe this is a move that was in the best interest of the Petes now and in the future. We wish Jonathan nothing but the best this season and beyond as he pursues a professional hockey career.”

Hinz is expected to be in the lineup when the Petes host the Guelph Storm at the Peterborough Memorial Centre on Thursday.