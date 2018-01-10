Winnipeg speed skater named to 2018 Olympic team

Winnipeg long-track speed skater Heather McLean will make her Olympic debut next month in Pyeongchang.

The 25-year-old was officially named Wednesday to the team Canada will send to the Winter Games. She will compete in both the women’s 500m and 1,000m races.

McLean qualified for the Olympics by winning the 1,000m event and a second-place finish in the 500m race this past weekend at the national selection meet in Calgary.

McLean has won four World Cup medals since joining the national team in 2013. She captured back-to-back Canadian titles in both of her disciplines in 2016 and 2017.

A total of 19 long track speed skaters will represent Canada at the 2018 Olympics in South Korea.