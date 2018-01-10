Dozens of hotel guests scammed in Alberta stun gun buying scheme: police

Two men and a woman in Alberta are facing 90 charges after an investigation into an alleged identity theft and online weapons trafficking operation.

A police investigation started in the fall of 2016 into a tip about a stun gun being sold online in Edmonton led to the arrest of two men in the city last February.

Police say the suspects were allegedly buying stun guns from online vendors outside of Canada and selling them locally online and to people involved in the drug trade.

A further probe revealed that a 25-year-old female employee at a Red Deer hotel allegedly stole identity and credit card data from about 150 hotel guests and shared it with the men, who then used it to buy the prohibited weapons and other items.

Jesse Clapp and Travis Tanasychuk, both in their 30s, face several weapons-related offences.

The men, along with 25-year-old Kristine Palmer, are also facing charges connected to the possession and distribution of credit card data and identity documents.