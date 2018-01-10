Vancouver homicide in Stanley Park was random and premeditated say police

The killing of a 61-year-old in Vancouver’s Stanley Park last year was random and premeditated say Vancouver police.

The body of Lubomir (Lubo) Kunik, 61, was found Wednesday, Feb. 1. 2017, between Second and Third Beach.

Tyler Anthony Lagimodiere has now been charged with first-degree murder in Kunik’s death.

“Mr. Lagimodiere and Mr. Kunik did not know each other and as far as the evidence that we have, they’ve never met before this incident,” said Supt. Mike Porteous at a press conference Wednesday.

“Investigators were able to find a forensic link between evidence found at the crime scene and the accused party.”

The investigation took nearly a year and detectives used every investigative method at their disposal to solve the case, added Porteous.

“The definition of first-degree murder generally means during the course of a statutory offence, such as kidnapping or sexual assault, as it’s listed in the criminal code of Canada, or if it’s premeditated in nature and the investigation this far has led investigators to believe in Crown counsel to support the premise that the latter is the case,” said Porteous.

He added Lagimodiere grew up in East Vancouver, has had contact with the police before and had a “challenging life.”

He did not have any specific connection to Stanley Park.

Lagimodiere made his first court appearance on Monday and has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on Jan. 17 in Vancouver Provincial Court.